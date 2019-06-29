Gujarat: 2 killed, 5 injured in lightning strike in Vadodara, Tapi

Two persons died, while five others were severely injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Vadodara and Tapi districts on Friday.

In Vadodara city’s Fatehgunj area, six persons of a family were struck by lightning after they took shelter under a tree during heavy rain on Friday.

Navalsinh Parmar (35), Ramsinh Parmar (35), Munna Parmar (35), Sarvesh Parmar (20), Elu Damor (25) and Kalu Damor (30) were daily wage labourers and returning from their work site when they were caught in the midst of heavy downpour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, near EME premises. They took shelter under a tree, which got struck by lightning.

Police said that the local residents called an ambulance that took the six men to SSG hospital. However, Navalsinh succumbed to his burn injuries, while the other five were admitted in a critical condition.

A medical officer on duty in the SSG emergency and burns ward said that the five victims are still critical. Vadodara has been witnessing spells of heavy rain since Thursday.

Surat and its neighbouring districts in south Gujarat have also been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours.

In Tapi district’s Nizar taluka, a man and his cattle died in lightning strike on Friday.

Gomabhai Bhimsingh Vasava (55), a resident of Laxmikheda village in Nizar taluka, was returning to his house in his bullock cart from his agricultural field on the outskirts when lightning struck him and one of the cattle, as per Tapi district flood control department.

Vasava and the cattle died on the spot. The villagers later informed police.

As per the flood control department of Surat district, all talukas witnessed light to heavy downpour in the last 24 hours. Kamrej taluka witnessed the highest rainfall with 113 mm, followed by Mangrol 105 mm, Palsana 66 mm, Mandvi 31 mm, Mahuva 20 mm, Choryasi 11 mm and Umarpada 9 mm. Surat city received 16 mm rainfall and several areas were found waterlogged on Friday.

Valsad district witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Kaprada taluka received 50.8 mm, Dharampur 52 mm, Vapi 52 mm and Valsad town 38.1 mm.

In Navsari district, Khergam received 50.4 mm rainfall, Chikhli 25.4 mm, Navsari town 15 mm and Jalalpore 13 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

In Dangs district, Saputara 20 mm and Ahwa 15 mm rain.

Apart from this, the water level in Ukai dam on Friday stood at 275.71 feet due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.