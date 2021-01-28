Gujarat: 2 jail officers booked for ‘accepting’ bribe

A complainant had recently approached the Anti corruption bureau stating that the two accused jail officials had demanded Rs 1.32 lakh from him in exchange of 'not harassing' a father-son duo. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau Tuesday arrested two officers of Galpadar jail in Kutch Gandhidham for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.32 lakh.

According to ACB officials, Manubha Narayan Jadeja, jailor and incharge jail superintendent of Galpadar jail, and Mehboob Khan Chauhan, jailer at Galpadar jail, were caught in an ACB trap on Monday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.32 lakh.

“A complainant had recently approached us stating that the two accused jail officials had demanded Rs 1.32 lakh from him in exchange of ‘not harassing’ a father-son duo currently lodged in Galpadar jail and to not shift them to the maximum security portion of the jail. A trap was then set and on Monday night, Jadeja was caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe while Chauhan was caught taking Rs 32,000. Both the accused officials have been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and after their Covid-19 test, they have been arrested,” said an ACB official.