Gujarat: 2 infants die of Covid in 2 days

"The infection rate of the new strain is higher than the previous strain. Hence, even children are contracting the disease this time. The earning members of a household get infected first and then pass the virus on to other members of the family," Ahmedabad-based paediatrician, Dr Nishchal Bhatt said.

A 15-day-old girl from Surat and a 14-day-old boy from Tapi district in South Gujarat who were infected with the coronavirus died over the past two days.

The infant girl, who was placed on ventilator and also given Remdesivir, breathed her last in the Surat diamond hospital, at Varachha on Thursday while the infant boy from Tapi died in Surat’s New Civil Hospital on Wednesday. Born on April 1, at the same hospital, she had health issues and was taken to the Neonatal Care centre.

Dr Alpesh Sanghvi, a pediatrician at the hospital said, “We carried out a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) of the mother – a diamond polisher – and her report was negative. Later, she delivered a baby girl. After two days of treatment, when the girl started recovering, we alowed the mother to feed her. She kept the baby girl with her in the adjacent room for a few hours. Again the baby showed certain complications, we got her admitted and started treatment, to which she did not respond.”

An X-ray of her lungs found her infected with Covid 19. “We then tested all the doctors and nursing staff in the ICU and nobody turned out positive. We later carried out test of her mother and found her to be Covid positive. We kept the baby on ventilator, when she reported breathing problems. We then carried out a RAT test and found her positive. We started giving her Remdesivir injections and nutritional supplements.”

Her mother then recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged. On Thursday, former Surat mayor Dr Jagdish Patel donated plasma for the infant girl. According to Dr Sanghvi, the baby was on ventilator for seven days but did not survive.

In the case of the 14-day-old infant from Tapi, born to a tribal woman from Uchhal taluka on April 1, the baby had complications on the third day after the mother went home following a normal delivery . On April 3, the infant was shifted to Vyara civil hospital, where he was found positive for Covid 19, following which he was shifted to Surat Civil hospital on April 4, and died 11 days later. Surat New Civil hospital pediatrician Dr. Sanjay Shah said, “Going through the history , the boy weighed 2.80 kilogram. The infant had fever, with de hydration and covid-like symptoms when he was shifted to NCH. He had undergone treatment for 11 days.” The boys’ parents are farm labourers and they have a six-year old daughter.

