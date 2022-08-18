Gujarat: 2 held, MD drug worth Rs 1,125 crore seized from chemical factory

August 18, 2022 1:15:45 am
As many as 225 kilograms of mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs 1,125 crore was seized and two persons were arrested from a chemical factory in a Vadodara village in a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Gujarat Police.
Another four persons were detained by the ATS, taking the count of total accused to six by Wednesday.
According to ATS officials, a joint raid was conducted on the premises of “Nectar Chem” chemical manufacturing company in Moksi village under Savli taluka of Vadodara district on Tuesday.
“Based on an input, we detained two — Mahesh Dhoraji from Surat and Piyush Patel from Vadodara —who told us during interrogation that they have set up a chemical factory at a farmland between Vadodara and Anand where MD drugs is being manufactured on a large scale. We then held a joint raid at Nectar Chem company in Moski village in Savli taluka of Vadodara and seized 225.053 kilograms of MD drugs worth Rs 1,125 crore,” said Sunil Joshi, superintendent of police, Gujarat ATS.
According to police, another accused Dinesh Dhruv was also detained at the factory. Police further revealed that an accused named Rakesh Makani was the mastermind behind the racket.
“Further interrogation revealed that Mahesh Dhoraji was in contact with three accused — Rakesh Makani, Vijay Vasoya and Dilip Vaghasiya. Rakesh holds an MSc degree and since 2011, he has been working in several chemical industries,” said Joshi.
“He along with his friends had set up a factory ‘Venture Pharmaceutical in the Bharuch GIDC area last year and in January this year, they prepared a liquid form of mephedrone at the Bharuch GIDC-based factory premises and handed over the consignment to Mahesh Dhoraji who then brought the liquid form to Vadodara factory and began its crystallisation process,” he added.
Police also revealed that the accused gang had managed to sell off 10-15 kilograms of MD drugs to Rajasthan and Mumbai.
All six accused have been booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
