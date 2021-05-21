Gujarat: 2 held for Rs 1.13 cr oxygen concentrator scam

The accused had switched off his phone after receiving 10% advance payment from the victims in the second week of May.

Days after two Ahmedabad-based businessmen were duped of Rs 1.13 crore in a deal for oxygen concentrators, police arrested two persons from Gir Somnath and Kutch

Bhuj on Thursday who had allegedly promised delivery of over 3,500 concentrators and taken 10% advance from the victims.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police Station on Wednesday after businessman Nirav Lal, who owns a unit engaged in the production and sale of X-ray machinery, and his acquaintance Kaushik Shah allegedly paid Rs 1.13 crore to one Ankit Vala, director of Atomdas Private Limited in Ahmedabad, for import shipment of 3,500 oxygen concentrators of 10 and 5 litres capacity.

On Thursday, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested Ankit Kumar Vala (27), a resident of Kodinar in Gir Somnath, and Saurabh Jain (25), a resident of Vadaj in Ahmedabad. Police also seized cash worth Rs 59.50 lakh from the duo.

“The accused had first floated a company named Atomdas last year with an aim to do business of surgical equipment to make profit. Then they made a website for their company and listed that they deal in surgical equipment such as gloves, therometers, pulse oximeters, masks and other items. Interested parties who contacted the accused were told to pay at least 10 per cent advance for bulk delivery of products,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“Using the same modus operandi, they made false promises of delivery of over 3,500 oxygen concentrators to the two businessmen and took 10 per cent advance of Rs 1.13 crore. They made false assurances to the victims and later switched off their phones,” the officer added.

The accused have been booked under IPC 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust and 120 b for criminal conspiracy.