Gujarat: 2 dead, 7 injured after car rams into devotees

TWO PERSONS died and seven others were injured on Thursday night when a speeding car rammed into them while they were on their way to a temple on foot, on the Deesa-Tharad highway in Banaskantha.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm at a stretch of Agthala village in Banaskantha, when a speeding white Tata Indigo car coming from the Deesa side rammed into a procession of devotees, who were travelling on foot. The devotees were travelling to Dhima village under Vav taluka, to visit the famous Dharnidhar temple.

The deceased have been identified as Sujaji Thakore (27), a native of Dodiya village in Banaskantha, and Narsinh Parmar (55), a native of Deesa taluka in Banaskantha.

“I had started from the Agthala bus stand with my son, Sujaji, to walk towards the Dharnidhar temple, along with a group of other devotees around 8 pm. At 8.30 pm, a speeding car rammed into our group and many devotees were thrown around. The car also stopped nearby. We then called 108 for immediate help,” said Mharji Thakore, father of Sujaji Thakore.

According to eye witnesses, four persons were present in the car at the time of the accident among whom, three including the driver managed to escape the spot, police said.

All injured devotees were then taken to the Civil Hospital in Deesa, where Sujaji and Narsih were declared brought dead and seven others were given immediate medical attention.

“The devotees managed to catch hold of one person, among the four present inside the car. He has been identified as Mahesh Thakore and was sitting on the backside of the car. He has revealed the name of the driver as Babu Thakore. We have currently detained Mahesh for questioning and efforts are on to track the driver,” said a police officer at the Agthala police station.

Police have lodged a case against Babu Thakore under IPC sections 304, 279, 337, 338 for culpable homicide, rash driving, causing hurt and restraint, along with other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (1988).

Police are also investigating whether the driver and his accomplices were inebriated during the time of the accident.