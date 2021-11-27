Gujarat: 2 cargo ships collide in Gulf of Kutch, no casualties reported

Two overseas cargo ships collided on the busy shipping lanes inside the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat on Friday night, said sources, adding no casualties were reported in the accident. The collision happened between the coast of Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka and Mandvi in Kutch district.

The accident occurred between MV Atlantic Grace — a 50,000 DWT oil/chemical tanker sailing under the flag of Hong Kong — and a 19,000 DWT bulk carrier MV Aviator sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands. While MV Atlantic Grace was headed to Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) from Kandla, MV Aviator was headed to Kandla port.

“Till now, there has been no report of any casualty. No oil slick has been reported too. But the tanker has breached the hull of the bulk carrier. Luckily, this breach is above the water level,” said a government official monitoring the situation. Indian Coast Guard ships, including a pollution control vessel, are on stand-by in the vicinity and the situation is being closely-monitored.

Asked how the two cargo vessels travelling in the opposite directions collide despite the presence of the state-of-the-art Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) system in the Gulf of Kutch, the official said, “It is too early to comment but it seems to be a human error as of now.” Under the VTS system, multiple radars and port monitoring stations, including those belonging to the Indian Coast Guard, are integrated and keep a close watch on all movements happening in the Gulf of Kutch.

“We will need tugs to conduct the salvage operations. This is a delicate operation conducted mid-sea where we have to ensure there is no further damage to the hull or the vessel does not tilt,” the official added. Tugs and a team of salvage experts reached the site Saturday.

The Gulf of Kutch is one of the most important shipping routes for India as a large portion of the imported crude comes to the Kandla and Mundra ports. “This is a very important shipping lane as over 35 per cent of the crude oil imported into India comes through the Gulf of Kutch,” the official added. An accident in these shipping lanes could also cause irreversible damage to the unique Marine National Park in Jamnagar.