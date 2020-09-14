Gujarat: 2 booked over rape of 15-year-old girl

“The accused threatened the victim to not reveal the ordeal and later in the evening, the girl told her parents about the incident," a police officer said. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man and his relative were booked in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

According to the FIR, a 30-year-old man and his uncle were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Both the accused and the victim belong to the same community in a village. The complainant in the case is the victim’s mother who has claimed that ten days ago, her 15-year-old daughter had gone to a farmland in her village with the cattle when the accused accosted her and then raped her at a deserted spot,” a police officer said.

“The accused threatened the victim to not reveal the ordeal and later in the evening, the girl told her parents about the incident. The girl’s mother claimed that when they reached the accused’s house and confronted his uncle about it, he verbally abused them and threatened them as well. We have lodged a case of rape, conducted the medical test of the girl and taken her statement. The accused have not been held yet and our probe is going on,” the officer added.

