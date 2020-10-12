Gujarat: 2 bodies found in Narmada canal

“The deceased had allegedly jumped into the canal in his village Paliyad on Friday evening after a tiff with his wife and family. His body was found at Amiyapur village on Saturday night,” said a police officer at Adalaj police station.

Two bodies were found in Narmada canal at two villages in Gandhinagar on Saturday and Sunday after which police have launched investigation.

According to police, in the first case, the body of 48-year-old Jayantibhai Parmar, a resident of Paliyad village in Kalol of Gandhinagar, was found in the canal near Amiyapur village at Adalaj of Gandhinagar.

“The deceased had allegedly jumped into the canal in his village Paliyad on Friday evening after a tiff with his wife and family. His body was found at Amiyapur village on Saturday night,” said a police officer at Adalaj police station.

“As of now we have lodged a case of accidental death and handed over the body to his family. An investigation will be carried out soon,” the police officer added.

In the second case, the body of an unidentified man in his thirties was found near gate number 6 of Narmada canal near Ganpatpura village in Kalol city.

“We retrieved the body with the help of fire brigade team and till now we have not been able to identify the body due to lack of identification documents with him,” said a police officer at Santej police station in Gandhinagar.

The victim appears to be in his early thirties and the body has been sent for postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered,” the police officer added.

