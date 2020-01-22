Gujarat: 183 bank fraud cases detected by cyber project within a week

According to Cyber Crime officials, an online amount worth Rs 10,05,000 has been blocked in 49 cases out of the 183 for banking frauds reported till now. (Representational Image) According to Cyber Crime officials, an online amount worth Rs 10,05,000 has been blocked in 49 cases out of the 183 for banking frauds reported till now. (Representational Image)

In the past one week since the launch of Cyber AASHVAST (Assured Assistance Service Helpline for Victims At Shortest Time), a total of 183 cases of banking fraud, as well as 25 cases of cyber bullying from 22 districts of Gujarat, are currently being probed by the Cyber Crime team.

According to Cyber Crime officials, an online amount worth Rs 10,05,000 has been blocked in 49 cases out of the 183 for banking frauds reported till now.

Cyber AASHVAST is one of the two pet projects of Gujarat Police launched on January 11 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in order to improve law and order, traffic management, detection of crime and better policing in the cyber crime world.

Under the Cyber AASHVAST project, multiple teams have been made to deal with banking-related frauds in real time, along with dealing with cyber bullying.

Counsellors and cops will be available on the 100 number helpline on a 24×7 basis. Portals have also been made to create a database of fraudulent numbers and websites for cooperation with other states’ police.

“In the first week of our operation, we are currently probing 183 cases of banking fraud and in 49 such cases, we have blocked the money in bank accounts of victims to prevent further loss. We have received calls from Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Aravalli, Chhota Udepur among 22 districts of Gujarat. All these cases are being handled by the Cyber Crime Incident Response Unit. Moreover, our Anti-Cyber Bullying unit has received 25 complaints from Ahmedabad and Porbandar, and our team is looking into various social media platforms to probe these complaints,” said an official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime.

The police officials have also managed to unearth multiple fake websites, phishing links and fraudulent numbers in the first one week.

“We have detected a total of 154 phone numbers of accused in banking frauds and a total of 14,955 people have been sent preventive messages regarding banking safety by our team. We have blocked 15 fake links and four fake websites when they were detected. We have also detected malware and virus in a total of 52 android phones, 14 pen drives and a memory card till now and have fixed them,” said the official.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App