Gujarat: Over 18,000 bottles of IMFL seized in Dahod

Updated: November 11, 2021 2:34:16 am
The State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of Gujarat Police intercepted five vehicles and seized over 18,000 bottles of illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and also arrested two persons in an operation in Dahod Tuesday night.
According to police, a team of SMC, which reports directly to the Director-General of Police (DGP) intercepted five vehicles at a road stretch outside Lifeline Medical and General Store in the Devgadh Baria town of Dahod Tuesday night.
“Based on an input, a team was keeping watch on the road stretch in Devgadh Baria when five vehicles carrying 18,274 bottles and tins of IMFL worth Rs 22 lakh was seized. Two accused were also apprehended and a (case of the) Prohibition Act was lodged against 15 accused, including the ring leader and listed bootlegger Shanubhai Palas, in this matter,” said a senior SMC police official.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-