scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
MUST READ

Gujarat: Over 18,000 bottles of IMFL seized in Dahod

Two accused were also apprehended and a (case of the) Prohibition Act was lodged against 15 accused, including the ring leader and listed bootlegger Shanubhai Palas, in this matter.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: November 11, 2021 2:34:16 am
Gujarat Police, State Monitoring Cell, IMFL, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, Dahod, Gujarat, illicit liquor, Indian express newsFive vehicles were intercepted at a stretch outside Lifeline Medical Store in the Devgadh Baria town (Representational)

The State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of Gujarat Police intercepted five vehicles and seized over 18,000 bottles of illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and also arrested two persons in an operation in Dahod Tuesday night.

According to police, a team of SMC, which reports directly to the Director-General of Police (DGP) intercepted five vehicles at a road stretch outside Lifeline Medical and General Store in the Devgadh Baria town of Dahod Tuesday night.

Click here for more

“Based on an input, a team was keeping watch on the road stretch in Devgadh Baria when five vehicles carrying 18,274 bottles and tins of IMFL worth Rs 22 lakh was seized. Two accused were also apprehended and a (case of the) Prohibition Act was lodged against 15 accused, including the ring leader and listed bootlegger Shanubhai Palas, in this matter,” said a senior SMC police official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X