Gujarat: Over 18,000 bottles of IMFL seized in Dahod

The State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of Gujarat Police intercepted five vehicles and seized over 18,000 bottles of illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and also arrested two persons in an operation in Dahod Tuesday night.

According to police, a team of SMC, which reports directly to the Director-General of Police (DGP) intercepted five vehicles at a road stretch outside Lifeline Medical and General Store in the Devgadh Baria town of Dahod Tuesday night.

“Based on an input, a team was keeping watch on the road stretch in Devgadh Baria when five vehicles carrying 18,274 bottles and tins of IMFL worth Rs 22 lakh was seized. Two accused were also apprehended and a (case of the) Prohibition Act was lodged against 15 accused, including the ring leader and listed bootlegger Shanubhai Palas, in this matter,” said a senior SMC police official.