Gujarat: 18-year-old, parents arrested for ‘murder’ of 20-yr-old woman

An 18-year-old youth and his parents were arrested by the Vadodara rural police on Friday in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman whose decomposed body was found from the Hazira lake in Chansad village of Padra on December 14, three days after she had reportedly gone missing.

The youth was rounded up by the police after he was captured in a CCTV camera stealing a DVR from the temple in the village to erase evidence. He later confessed to the crime.

On Thursday, the youth had stolen a DVR from the village temple to erase evidence, the police said. However, the temple CCTV had not captured him on the day of the murder. “As soon as the theft was reported, we suspected that it could be the same person. We scanned the CCTV footage and then rounded up the youth who confessed to the crime. While he was alone at home at the time of the murder, his parents were aware of the crime committed by him. They have been booked and arrested for the same,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravindra Patel said.

The deceased who tied rakhi to the youth had visited him on December 11 afternoon after he had called her home to help him with studies. However, he tried to misbehave with her and when the woman resisted his advances, he killed her in a fit of rage, the police said.

The youth hit her on her head with an axe and hammer instantly killing her. The murder weapons are yet to be recovered. He then tied her hands and legs, covered the wounds with his own shirts, wrapped a mattress around her and then covered it with a plastic bag. The same afternoon, he carried the body on his two-wheeler and dumped it in the lake, police said.

“The youth ventured out of the house when the street was relatively empty. It took him around two minutes from his house to the lake. He had folded and tied up the body in such a way that no one could suspect that it was a human body. He is also a very shy and introvert kind of a person. Nor does anyone in his family have any criminal background because of which no villager suspected that he could have committed the crime,” Patel added.

