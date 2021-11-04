Gujarat: 18 dead, several injured in road accidents in last two days

As many as 18 persons died and several were injured in different road accidents in Kutch, Bharuch, Aravalli, Kheda and Vadodara on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Kali Chaudas and Diwali festivals.

Three people died and two were injured in an accident in the Rahiyol area of Dhansura of Aravalli on Thursday morning in a collision between a car and a tempo. According to the police, the accident occurred around 10 am when a family of five persons was travelling in a car.

Three people died in another road accident on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway on Thursday morning when a Honda city car hit a milk truck from behind.

The identities of the six victims in Aravalli and Vadodara expressway accidents are yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Seven people died in six different road accidents in Bhuj and Gandhidham cities of Kutch on Tuesday and Wednesday, said the police.

In the first accident, a 40-year-old businessman Mohammad Usman Khan, a native of Jaipur in Rajasthan, was killed when he was driving a truck on the Gandhidham-Bhachau highway in Anjar. Around 4:30 am on Wednesday, another speeding truck hit his vehicle in a head-on collision.

“The victim owned a transport company and was travelling in a truck from Mundra port in Kutch Bhuj to New Delhi when his vehicle was hit by another truck,” said Muhar Khan, brother-in-law of the victim in his complaint.

Taking cognisance, the police lodged a case under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence not amounting to culpable homicide and sections of rash driving against the unknown truck driver.

In another accident, Bhagat Patel (28), a native of Panna in Madhya Pradesh, died when a speeding bike on which he was riding pillion, lost control and slipped on a stretch near Varsana village in Anjar of Gandhidham. According to the police, the victim, who was going towards his factory on Tuesday afternoon, injured his head and died on the spot. A case under IPC 304A was lodged against his friend Narayan Singh who was riding the bike.

In another accident, a 36-year-old labourer was mowed to death by a speeding truck in the Samakhiyari area of Gandhidham on Wednesday evening around 4 pm. The victim Arvind Aherbar, a native of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, was working at a factory spot when the truck mowed him down and the driver fled, said the police.

In another accident, two men riding a motorcycle lost their lives when they were hit by an auto-rickshaw near the Trambo cross-section in Rapar of Gandhidham. The victims have been identified as Parbat Samaiyya (35) and Ramji Parmar (22), natives of Rapar.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old youth Habib Mandal, a native of West Bengal, lost his life after a motorcycle he was riding on slipped on a stretch at Padana village in Gandhidham city on Wednesday afternoon. Similarly, a 22-year-old youth Jetshi Sodha died in an accident near Nakhatrana of Kutch when his bike was hit by a speeding jeep on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people died in Bharuch in three different accidents on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the first, 54-year-old Meera Vasava, a resident of Bharuch, died when a rickshaw she was travelling in overturned after losing balance on a stretch on the Bharuch Ankleshwar service road on Wednesday morning. In another, 32-year-old Sajid Mudhia, a resident of Chanchvel village in Vagra Taluka of Bharuch, died on Wednesday morning when his bike was hit by an unknown vehicle near his village. In the third, Sanjay Vasava (30), a native of Nabipur village in Bharuch, was mowed to death by an unknown vehicle near his village, when he was walking.

Two persons died and three others were injured in a road accident on the national highway in the Matar area of Kheda on Tuesday when a speeding unknown car hit an autorickshaw from behind in which victims were travelling. The victims have been identified as Irfan Shaikh (46) and Mumtaz Banu (65), both residents of Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, 10-12 persons were injured in a road accident on Thursday morning in Botad when a private bus travelling from Rajkot to Bhavnagar met with an accident.