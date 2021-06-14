Gujarat: 18 cows run over by trains in two days, vigilante group seeks probe

Eighteen cows were run over by two trains in Joravasan village of Valsad district in the past two days, according to railway authorities who are looking for the owners of these animals.

Railway officials said the first incident took place on June 12 evening when a goods train going towards Mumbai run over a herd of cows at Joravasan village in Valsad taluka, killing 11 of them.

Railway officials and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel got the carcasses removed from the tracks with the help of villagers. Eleven cows were found dead while three other injured cows were rushed to veterinary hospital in Valsad town. Volunteers of Agni Veer Gau Seva Dal also offered help.

In the second incident, on Sunday afternoon, an express train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai mowed down seven cows at Joravasan village limits.

Seeking a detailed investigation into the incident, members of cow vigilante group, Agni Veer Gau Seva Dal, on Monday submitted a memorandum to Valsad District Collector.

Dinesh Chauhan, president of the group in Valsad, said, “We have requested a detailed inquiry as we suspect foul play. We want to know if the train drivers (loco pilots) honked on spotting the cows on the tracks or not. Accidents took place at the same location on two consecutive days… If something had gone wrong, we want strict action against the guilty. The statements of the loco pilots should be taken and made public.”

Baviniben Vasaniya, sarpanch of Joravasan village, said, “Nobody from our village owns the cows that died. This is the first incident where such large number of cows died. We are also checking with the neighbouring villages to find out who owns these cattle. The railway authorities should fence the areas where such incidents take place frequently.”

According to a villager, some cattle owners who are unable to bear the expenses of ill and old animals abandon them. “We checked with cattle owners in our village… all animals are safe and good,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Vaslad Railway Area Manager Anu Tyagi said, “We have called the drivers of both the trains to record their statements. People leave cattle for grazing in areas near the tracks at Joravasan… We have been carrying out awareness drives instructing the sarpanches of various villages to keep the animals away from the tracks.”

“In the recent incident, villagers and sarpanch have confirmed that the cattle are not from their village. We have also intimated RPF to look into the incident and find the cattle owners. Our teams visited the spot and ensured the tracks were safe. We will keep a watch in the area,” added Tyagi.