Gujarat reports 177 new Covid infections, no Omicron case

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city to test for COVID-19 at a railway station in Ahmedabad, India, (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Gujarat continues to register a high number of Covid cases with 177 fresh infections reported within 24 hours Sunday even as there were no new cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-Cov-2.

With this, the state has 948 active cases of which 10 are on ventilator support. The cities of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara reported 52, 24, 20 and 15 cases respectively. The district of Rajkot registered the highest — 12 cases — among districts outside the municipal limits.

Thus, the four cities and one district contributed nearly 70 per cent of the total cases Sunday.

Combining the city and district numbers, Ahmedabad reported a total of 53 fresh cases followed by Rajkot at 36 cases, Surat 25 and Vadodara at 16 cases.

Three houses in the Thaltej area’s Arham Bungalows were declared containment zone by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Sunday. The three houses, with a total of 12 members, have become the fourth micro-containment zone declared by AMC in the past four days.

Five houses with 17 persons in Usmanpura’s Vidhyanagar Society were declared a micro-containment zone on December 24. Similarly, four houses each of a residential society in Chandlodiya and Chandkheda have also been declared containment zones on December 23.

Among the existing tally of 49 Omicron cases reported so far in the state, Vadodara city has 17 cases, Ahmedabad city 11, Kheda 6, Anand 4, Jamnagar city and Mehsana with 3 cases each, Surat city has 2 cases and one case each from Rajkot, Gandhinagar city and Rajkot city.

Meanwhile, three Omicron positive patients were discharged in Vadodara city Sunday. With this, the number of active cases for the variant of concern stands at 36. Of the total 49 Omicron cases in Gujarat so far, 13 patients have been discharged.