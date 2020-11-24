Gujarat: 17 people die of Covid in a day, curbs on gatherings are back

The Ahmedabad city also recorded 13 of the 17 Covid-19 deaths across Gujarat on Monday, after the 57-hour-long complete curfew was lifted. (Representational)

Seventeen people died of Covid-19 in the state on Monday — the highest since September — while the fatalities in Ahmedabad city touched a five-month high, with 13 succumbing to the infection.

With a surge in cases and fatalities, the Gujarat government placed further curbs on gatherings at weddings and funerals, banning any event with an assembly of people during the curfew hour.

At present, the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara are under curfew from 9 pm to 6 am. From Tuesday midnight, weddings guests are allowed only up to 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue, not exceeding 100. The maximum participation at a funeral has been capped at 50.

Meanwhile, at the 1,200-bed Covid facility at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, nearly 60 health workers tested positive for the infection. Hospital medical superintendent, Dr JV Modi, said, “Sixty of our health workers tested positive over the past 10-20 days and they are on leave.”

Though the hospital has denied manpower shortage, it has changed its quarantine policy for health workers — after seven days of Covid-19 duty, there is no mandatory cool-off quarantine period. “One can opt for the three-day quarantine period if they wish to,” said Dr Modi.

Covid-19 statistics in Ahmedabad city saw a return to its June highs, except for the testing numbers. The city reported 319 new cases on Monday, the numbers similar to that reported daily in the first three weeks of June.

Thirteen people succumbed to the infection in the city, marking a peak since June-end when as many deaths were reported.

In the Medicity campus, which has four hospitals — the 1200-bed COVID19 unit of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) and UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre — nearly 1,200 of the approximate 1,740 beds are occupied at present.

The four hospitals together have a vacancy of 30 per cent beds at present. More ICU beds are being provisioned for, according to a top official.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also declared 39 micro-containment zones in the city, 14 of them situated in the south west zone. These included 160 households in two blocks of a residential apartment — Venus Parkland — in Vejalpur. A large number of households were also declared micro-containment zones in the north west and north zone.

The two areas of Bodakdev and Chandlodia combined currently has 550 households under containment, across six residential societies.

As the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot continued to see a rise in cases, Bayad Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) decided to shut shop for a week due to rising cases in Aravalli.

