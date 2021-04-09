Gujarat: 1,572 cases of violation lodged, 1.360 held on first curfew night

Amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities in the state. (Express file photo)

A total of 1,572 cases were registered for violation of the night curfew on April 7– the first night after the curfew was announced in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

According to Gujarat Police, as many as 1,572 cases were registered and 1,360 persons were arrested across the state on April 7 for violation of the night curfew notification under Indian Penal code section 188.

Moreover, a total of 11,375 persons were also issued challan for not wearing masks or spitting in public to the tune of Rs 1,13,75,000.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced on Tuesday night that apart from the four metropolitan cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, 14 other cities and towns of Gujarat will also undergo night curfew in order to combat spread of Covid-19 cases.

“With regard to the state of coronavirus in Gujarat, the Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia had issued an order to all police officials for strict implementation of the SOPs declared by the state and union governments and to ensure proper patrolling and bandobast. In that regard, as many as 1,360 persons were arrested on the first day and we have also seized 810 vehicles for night curfew violation,” read a statement from the office of DGP.