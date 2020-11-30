Gujarat: 1,564 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in state, 16 fatalities

The AMC, meanwhile, declared seven residential areas as micro-containment on Sunday. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 1,564 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total count to 2,08,559. With 16 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll reached 3,994 in the state.

Eleven deaths — the highest in the state — were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the total fatalities to 2,047. Ahmedabad also added 345 fresh cases on the day, which took its total to 48,757.

Referring to the existing Covid-19 situation in Ahmedabad city, Congress MLA from Jamalpur Khadia constituency, Imran Khedawala, accused the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation authorities of not disclosing actual figures of cases and deaths in Ahmedabad city. Gujarat covid cases, Gujarat coronavirus cases, Gujarat news, Ahmedabad news, Indian express news

In a tweet in Gujarati on Sunday morning, Khedawala said, “Coronavirus infection is increasing in Ahmedabad, death numbers are on a continuous rise. The AMC officials are not disclosing actual figures of cases and deaths in the city.”

He also tagged Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who is in charge of Ahmedabad city, in the tweet.

“Earlier, when there were fewer tests, nearly 300-350 cases were reported in the city. Now, testing is being carried out on a massive scale. Despite that numbers are not more than 300-350. I believe that the actual numbers are not disclosed. There is hardly any space in private hospitals, no bed availability in civil hospitals and death vans (shav vahini) are in waiting,” Khedawala alleged. He added, “The AMC authorities, especially Rajiv Kumar Gupta, are hiding numbers and pressuring officials for that. I have sought information on this 15 days back, but it has not been shared.”

Despite attempts additional chief secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta could not be contacted.

The AMC, meanwhile, declared seven residential areas as micro-containment on Sunday. Except one, all were from the western parts of the city with four from north-west and two from the west zone.

Other districts with high number of new cases included Surat (278), which saw three deaths, Vadodara (171), Rajkot (149) and Gandhinagar (58).

