Gujarat: 15-year-old ‘kills self’ in school washroom

A 15-year-old girl studying at a residential school in Dahod’s Limkheda allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the school’s washroom late on Tuesday night.

The student, Priyanka Chauhan was a resident of Kunli village in Limkheda.

She was studying at the Kasturba Gandhi Vatika Vidyalaya in Agara village of Limkheda and living in the school’s hostel.

According to police, a total of 150 girls live in the residential school.

On Tuesday, when the warden started a roll call after the evening prayers, Priyanka was found missing.

Following a frantic search, the teachers and students later found her hanging from a pipe inside the girl’s washroom behind the school building.

Since no suicide note has been found so far, the reason behind the alleged suicide is not known. A case of accidental death has been registered.

“No suicide note has been recovered. We have registered a case of accidental death and are trying to find the reason behind this extreme step,” police sub-inspector JS Rathod said.