Thursday, December 16, 2021
Gujarat: 15-yr-old boy apprehended, friend arrested for ‘tearing national flag’

The minor allegedly tore the flag which was captured by his friend on his mobile phone, police said, adding that the friend made a six-second-long video and sent it to various WhatsApp groups.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 16, 2021 8:32:21 am
A case was lodged under the National Flag Protection Act, 2015; Section 14(8) and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Surat Rural Police on Wednesday apprehended a 15-year-old boy after a video surfaced which purportedly showed him tearing the national flag.

Police also arrested the boy’s 22-year-old friend for allegedly filming the act and uploading it on social media.

According to police, on December 13, the 15-year-old, who works in a shop, found a flag in his shop, and took it when he went to meet his friend, who works in a neighbouring shop.

The minor allegedly tore the flag which was captured by his friend on his mobile phone, police said, adding that the friend made a six-second-long video and sent it to various WhatsApp groups.

After the video surfaced on social media police apprehended the minor and his friend. A case was lodged under the National Flag Protection Act, 2015; Section 14(8) and Section 67 of the IT Act. The minor was sent to a juvenile justice home.

Police inspector B K Khachar said, “We have arrested the 22-year-old man and sent the minor to a juvenile justice home. We found that they did the act just for fun. We have seized the mobile phone used for filming the act.”

