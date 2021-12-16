Gujarat: 15-yr-old boy apprehended, friend arrested for ‘tearing national flag’

Surat Rural Police on Wednesday apprehended a 15-year-old boy after a video surfaced which purportedly showed him tearing the national flag.

Police also arrested the boy’s 22-year-old friend for allegedly filming the act and uploading it on social media.

According to police, on December 13, the 15-year-old, who works in a shop, found a flag in his shop, and took it when he went to meet his friend, who works in a neighbouring shop.

The minor allegedly tore the flag which was captured by his friend on his mobile phone, police said, adding that the friend made a six-second-long video and sent it to various WhatsApp groups.

After the video surfaced on social media police apprehended the minor and his friend. A case was lodged under the National Flag Protection Act, 2015; Section 14(8) and Section 67 of the IT Act. The minor was sent to a juvenile justice home.

Police inspector B K Khachar said, “We have arrested the 22-year-old man and sent the minor to a juvenile justice home. We found that they did the act just for fun. We have seized the mobile phone used for filming the act.”