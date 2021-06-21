Gujarat: 15-year-old boy detained for ‘raping’ minor girl in Aravalli

As per the girl’s parents, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the girl, who is mentally challenged, went to collect garbage to sell.

A 15-year-old boy was detained for allegedly raping a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl in a village in Aravalli.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Dhansura police station on Saturday against a 15-year-old boy of a village in Aravalli under Indian Penal Code 376 for rape, after the girl’s parents approached the police.

“As per the girl’s parents, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the girl, who is mentally challenged, went to collect garbage to sell. The boy allegedly took the girl to a secluded place in the village and raped her,” said an officer at Dhansura police station.

“Her parents noticed injuries on her and questioned the girl… when she told them about the incident. She has been admitted to a private hospital… We have detained the boy, presented him before the magistrate and sent him to the observation home,” the officer added.