Gujarat: 15 samples being tested every day, say officials

Workers clean city buses in Vadodara on Tuesday in view of the coronavirus threat. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

The Gujarat Health Department says it has been testing at least 15 samples of suspected COVID-19 cases per day at two of its diagnostic facilities, even though the state has not reported any confirmed infection till Tuesday.

In increased preparedness, the health department also made public 127 private hospitals across the state where COVID-19 tests can be done, with maximum number under the jurisdiction of Surat Municipal Corporation. With the addition of these hospitals, the isolation bed capacity to contain COVID-19 increased by 635.

With the state being a business hub, the screening is mainly focused at ports and airports.

A total of 33,584 passengers were screened at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad and the Surat airport between January 27 and March 17. This included passengers from China, Germany, France, Spain South Korea, Iran and Italy. Another 2,780 were screened at all ports.

This brings the total number of those screened to more than 36,300 Indian and foreign nationals. Till March 17, 3,820 travellers were kept in home quarantine and under observation of district or corporation health officials. As of Tuesday, 96 samples were taken, of which 90 have tested negative for COVID-19. Results for six are pending.

This brings the rate of testing to 0.26 per cent, which means only 26 were tested per 10,000 travellers who landed in Gujarat from the eight countries during the six-week period.

Asked about the WHO’s emphasis on increased testing, Principal Secretary, Gujarat Health Department, Jayanti Ravi, said: “We are following the guidelines of the Government of India strictly. There are three Cs – contact, cluster and community. Gujarat is still in the first stage… So protocol says we should test only those people who have come in contact with a person from affected countries or who have all the symptoms, because we cannot test indiscriminately.”

Earlier this month, the government proposed the setting up of three more testing facilities — at Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara. Ravi said these have been given in-principle nod. She also appealed to people to avoid inter-state travel since bus and railway stations are out of the ambit of screening at present.

“There has been no cluster transmission or community transmission cases here. That is why we are strictly ensuring quarantine so that the infection does not transmit farther than those who may have contracted it on traveling back from the affected countries or came in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case,” said Umang Mishra, senior medical officer (epidemic) and state nodal officer.

Meanwhile, attributing Gujarat’s zero-case record to “aware” citizens, and efforts of the health department, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in a video: “All coming in at Ahmedabad and Surat airports are being screened… ST bus depots and buses are being sanitised everyday. Gujarat has seen a lot in the past – cyclones, swine flu, earthquake, plague but we have overcome it all…”

The state has also readied regulations to shut down academic institutions, and common spaces such as multiplexes, theatres, and swimming pools, and started penalising those found spitting.

Ravi said malls have been excluded from the list owing to the large-scale panic that was seen in the US with people lining up in queues to stock-up on essentials. In academic institutions, staff are expected to attend work because their numbers are much fewer, and they are less prone to direct contact vis-a-vis students and children, according to health officials.

Swine flu dip

Amid the coronavirus fight, the number of swine flu cases this year has been the lowest since 2012, according to the health department. Only 41 cases have been reported from January 1 to March 17, according to Umang Mishra, senior medical officer (epidemic). From January 1, 2019 to March 7, 2019, a total of 3,685 cases had been reported across the state.

“Earlier, no one would get checked for flu-like symptoms, now they are doing it due to increased surveillance of COVID-19. This year’s trend is as per the 2012 trend, which saw the lowest cases for Gujarat,” he said.

