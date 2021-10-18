Gujarat: 15 people allowed for Eid-e-Milad procession

Ahead of the Eid-e-Milad festival on October 19, the state government Sunday announced that not more than 15 persons will be allowed in a procession, along with other Covid-related restrictions.

A notification issued by Nikhil Bhatt, additional secretary, law and order, Home Department, said 15 persons and one vehicle will be allowed in each procession.

“Keeping in view the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat, a number of restrictions, including night curfew in eight metropolitan cities, which have been extended till November 10,” it said.

“The procession can be organised only during the festival day and should be completed in that area itself and in the least possible time duration. Other Covid-19 related guidelines must be followed during the processions (sic),” it added.