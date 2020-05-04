Gujarat: 15 labourers held for ‘assault’ on police team

There are a total of 380 migrant labourers hailing from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, who have been kept at the shelter by the police. (Representational Photo) There are a total of 380 migrant labourers hailing from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, who have been kept at the shelter by the police. (Representational Photo)

As many as 15 daily wage labourers were arrested on Saturday after they assaulted a police team at a shelter home in Shamlaji of Aravalli, demanding to be allowed to go back to their home states.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11 am on the premises of Eklavya Modern Residency School in Shamlaji of Aravalli, which has been converted into a shelter home for the migrant labourers who have travelled from all over Gujarat to Shamlaji, which is a border area, since the lockdown.

According to police, a patrol party had received a message around 11 am on Saturday that migrant labourers stationed at Eklavya Modern Residency School in Shamlaji have been creating a furore, demanding to be released. There are a total of 380 migrant labourers hailing from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, who have been kept at the shelter by the police.

“When a police team reached the spot, the agitated labourers were banging at the closed gate of the school demanding to go to their home states. When a police team of Shamlaji police station tried to reason with the labourers, over a dozen of them attacked the former with iron pipes, plastic pipes, PVC pipes and cricket bats, apart from incessant stone pelting. A constable suffered tooth injury and in total, five police personnel were injured and were later taken to the primary health care centre ,” said a senior police officer at Shamlaji police station.

Police said that 15 migrant workers identified as Suleiman Mughal, Mohammad Rafique, Vajjar Ansari, Gulhasan Mansoori, Mahmad Junaid Turk, Naseer Turk, Nadir Saiyyed, Rohit Shankhvar, Shyambabu Kushwaha, Sunil Katheria, Kallu Katheria, Kamlesh Nishad, Vijay Singh Kushwaha, Adesh Dhadhar and Toofani Kevat, all believed to be natives of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd