Gujarat: 15 clusters in the state to see strict lockdown

Fifteen hotspots across the cities of Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Bhavnagar reported 31 of the total 38 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat since Sunday. Eighteen more tested positive taking the total count to 146 cases in Gujarat, with one who was stable in the morning, slipping to critical, requiring ventilatory care.

As of Monday, three were on ventilators, while 109 were reported to be stable. Owing to the high number of positive cases reported since Sunday — 20 — the state government announced that these 15 clusters across the state will see rigorous cluster containment strategy, including strict home quarantining, “ruthless” adherence to lockdown and disinfection. The lockdown will be ensured in these areas in coordination with the state health officials, municipal corporation officials and police personnel, said principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi.

These 15 areas include three spots in Surat — Rander, Begumpara and Sachin, two in Vadodara — Nagarwada and Sayajipura, two in Bhavnagar — Rupavati and Sandhiyavad and eight areas in Ahmedabad.

“These clusters combined have a population of more than 14,000,” said Ravi. At the press meet on Monday, Ravi attributed the higher count owing to increased testing in the ‘clusters’ identified as the COVID-19 hotspots in the state. “Of the 11 new cases reported in Ahmedabad, taking the total count in the district to 64, all except one are from the “dense Muslim community slums,” said Ravi.

The union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli saw its first COVID-19 case with a 57-year-old hotelier testing positive. He is now being treated at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The area collector, collector Sandip Kumar Singh said the entire family and those who came in contact with him have been home quarantined.

The 14-month-old baby from Dared village in Jamnagar continues to be on ventilator and critical, said collector Ravi Shankar.

Vadodara reported the death of a 62-year-old woman who was on ventilator support and had travelled to Sri Lanka. She had co-morbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension.

Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra said that all the 11 cases were detected by AMC teams during surveillance or contact tracing and 10 of these cases “were Tabligh Jamaat cases” having connection to the Nizamuddin event. One person who tested positive on Monday — a 47-year-old man from the rural area of Kadi in Mehsana — shown to have had a travel history to Delhi and a “Nizamuddin connect”, said Ravi.

A 20-year-old man from Ambawadi area tested positive on Monday after his father tested positive earlier on Saturday. Two others were infected via local transmission. A 24-year-old woman from Ahmedabad who tested positive on March 23, days after she had shown symptoms after her return from Paris, was discharged on Monday from SVP Hospital, taking the total count of recoveries in Ahmedabad to seven. Patan reported another positive patient, a 51-year-old man. Surat too reported three more positive cases, all infected via local transmission.

