Gujarat: Over 1,400 cattle die of LSD as virus spreads to 20 districts

As many as 1,431 cattle died in Gujarat due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) as the disease spread to 20 districts of the state, according to the state government.
The government has vaccinated 8.17 lakh cattle, formed a task force to counter the disease and imposed restrictions on movement of cattle in affected districts.
LSD has been reported in 54,161 cattle in 1935 villages of 20 districts, including Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Porbandar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Banaskantha, Surat, Patan, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Valsad and Mehsana.
These 54,161 cattle have been given treatment, said Raghavji Patel, State Agriculture Minister.
The government has imposed restrictions in organising cattle fairs and movement of cattle and in 14 of the affected districts. A formal notification has been issued by the government on July 26. The worst affected is Kutch district.
“I will visit Kutch this Thursday to review the situation,” said the minister adding that he has already visited Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh and Rajkot.
A state level task force under the leadership of Naresh Kelawala, vice-chancellor of Kamadhenu University, has been constituted to provide appropriate advice and guidelines regarding vaccination and treatment of this disease. This task force will have five members.
The minister said that the government has received 21,026 calls on the free helpline number 1962 over the past eight says in connection with LSD. Patel said that the government has a stock of 7.9 lakh vaccine doses. Apart from the 222 veterinary officials and 713 veterinary supervisors, the government has outsourced 332 veterinary doctors for tacking the spread of this disease.
