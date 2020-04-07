Gujarat: 14-month-old’s mother to undergo coronavirus test

Fourteen people from the labourers’ colony where the family was staying, including the child’s parents, tested negative, prompting the authorities to probe further. (Representative image, source: Getty Images) Fourteen people from the labourers’ colony where the family was staying, including the child’s parents, tested negative, prompting the authorities to probe further. (Representative image, source: Getty Images)

The mother of the 14-month-old child, who became Jamnagar’s first COVID-19 case, will be put through a rapid antibody test on Tuesday to find the source of the baby’s infection.

The child who tested positive on Sunday continues to be on ventilatory support in the COVID intensive critical care unit (ICCU), Jamnagar District Collector Ravi Shankar said Monday. Fourteen people from the labourers’ colony where the family was staying, including the child’s parents, tested negative, prompting the authorities to probe further.

“What is confusing is that the mother tested negative. One scenario could be that she had the infection and was cured by the time the baby contracted it. We will carry out a rapid antibody test on her that will tell us if she had the infection,” Shankar said.

