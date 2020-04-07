Gujarat: 14-month-old baby who contracted coronavirus dies

“The baby was put on ventilator immediately when he was brought in. Doctors had said then that going by his condition, his survival was difficult,” said Jamnagar district collector Ravi Shankar. (Rerpresentational Image) “The baby was put on ventilator immediately when he was brought in. Doctors had said then that going by his condition, his survival was difficult,” said Jamnagar district collector Ravi Shankar. (Rerpresentational Image)

The 14-month-old baby who became Jamnagar’s first COVID-19 case Sunday died on Tuesday evening, owing to kidney and liver failure and sepsis, Jamnagar district collector Ravi Shankar said.

“The baby was put on ventilator immediately when he was brought in. Doctors had said then that going by his condition, his survival was difficult,” said Shankar.

“The baby was tested on Tuesday morning too, but the results came inconclusive because he was bleeding from his mouth and nose,” said Shankar.

The parents, 21-year-old mother and 24-year-old father, are migrants from Uttar Pradesh employed as casual labourers with the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Dared village in the district.

“Both parents are in quarantine. The body was shown to the mother. However, for the burial ceremony, we are allowing only the father to be present, in full PPE suit along with our (district administration) officials.”

Meanwhile, district administration is perplexed about the source of infection for the baby, especially as his mother had tested negative on Monday. A rapid antibody test was planned for Tuesday for the mother, but the district is yet to receive a kit from ICMR. “We were expecting a kit but until today morning we hadn’t received one. Hopefully we will receive one by tomorrow or within the next few days,” Shankar told this paper.

The administration is now thoroughly combing for the source of infection, interviewing 17,541 people in the district and looking for symptoms.

