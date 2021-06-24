Gujarat: 138 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 138 new Covid-19 cases and three others died due to the infection. The state at present has over 5,100 active patients.

The state managed to administer 4.48 lakh vaccine doses, a decline from June 22 when it had administered over 4.53 lakh doses. Of the total doses administered, over 2.96 lakh were first doses administered to those in the 18-44 age group.

This too is a decline from June 22 when over 3.10 lakh doses were administered as first doses in this group.

As many as 11 districts did not report a single new case of Covid-19 or a fatality while only four districts reported new cases figuring in double digits.