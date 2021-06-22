Gujarat: 135 new Covid cases, 4.5 L vaccine doses administered

The maximum coverage of this targeted drive is being seen in the central zone, which also includes the walled city area.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 135 new cases of Covid-19, while three others succumbed to the infection. The state administered 4.53 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, seeing a considerable decline in the momentum from June 21 when it administered 5.10 lakh doses, as per CoWIN dashboard. Tuesday’s vaccine coverage is however a considerable uptick from the past week average of approximately 2.48 lakh doses that were administered per day.

Of the total doses administered, 3.10 lakh doses were first doses given to the 18-44 group and another 17,000-plus doses were administered as second doses in this group.

In Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, where new cases reported fell to 30 and one died due to Covid-19, as per the state health bulletin, over 39,000 vaccine doses were administered, of which 26,000 doses were to those in 18-44 age group. Each day, the civic body is covering roughly 800 doses among the super-spreader category and has managed to administer 6,400-plus doses in this category.

