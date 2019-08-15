Gujarat: 13 policemen to receive medals on I-Day

Thirteen police officers of Gujarat Police will be awarded with police medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

Shailesh Rawal, Inspector, Crime Investigation Department in Gandhinagar will be awarded with the President’s Police Medal (PPM) by the Director General of Police for his distinguished service for over two decades.

The policemen are P A Jhala, Bhavnagar; R L Solanki, Anand; G D Jadeja, Anand; P P Pirojia,Weste-rn Railway; A M Patel, Ahmedab-ad; S M Saiyyed, East Kutch; M M Patel, Jamnagar; N R Suthar, Police Headquarters; Lalit Makvana, Valsad; Satyapal Tomar, Surat; Chetansinh Rathore and Pratap Chauhan, Ahmedabad. Shiv Char-an Gujrja, Railway Police Force, Ahmedabad will be awarded with Director General’s recommendation and insignia, for displaying valour by rescuing 9 labourers in a flood near Samakhyali railway station on August 10.