Coronavirus outbreak: 13 new cases in Gujarat, count jumps to 108; one dies

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gujarat jumped to 108 on Saturday, with 13 people testing positive in a single day, including seven cases from Ahmedabad.

One coronavirus patient succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the state to 10.

A 67-year-old woman from Juhapura area in Ahmedabad, who was admitted at SVP Hospital on March 26 and tested positive on March 29, died. She reportedly had contracted the infection from her 70-year-old husband. The source of infection for her husband however remains untraced.

The first case from Patan district was reported when a 47-year old man who had travelled from Mumbai, tested positive.

Four patients, including an 81-year-old woman and a pregnant woman, have been recovered and were discharged on Saturday.

7 cases in Ahmedabad

Adding new areas in Ahmedabad where positive persons have emerged, a 69-year old man from Navrangpura and another 55-year old from Ambawadi, tested positive on Saturday, both suspected to have contracted the infection through local transmission.

Two others, a 35-year old woman and her husband, who is 40, too tested positive from the already cordoned-off cluster of Gujarat Housing Board in Bapunagar area.

Another 30-year old woman at Jamalpur from a cluster where other positive cases have been reported earlier, too tested positive on Saturday.

By evening, two more cases were reported — a 25 year old man with a travel history to Delhi and a 46-year old man.

AMC Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said more than 6,000 residents of Ahmedabad had come from abroad in March and were quarantined. Clarifying that 700 teams have been formed for intensive surveillance in Ahmedabad, Nehra said that at the moment these teams will not be going to every house in the city but rather focusing on areas from where positive patients have turned out and also on high population density areas.

Appealing residents to strictly follow the lockdown, he said that the next 10 days will be crucial. For the more than 40 positive cases across AMC, around 1000 contacts have been traced and they are being checked upon daily by the AMC, Nehra said.

Meanwhile two others tested positive in Gandhinagar, a 48-year old woman and a 29-year old man, both infected through local transmission.

Bhavnagar man’s kin test positive

The 55-year old wife and 34-year old daughter-in-law of the 70-year-old man from Bhavnagar, who had died of COVID-19 on March 26, tested positive on Saturday. Another man from the same family had tested positive two days ago. The 70-year-old man had attended the gathering at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

The two women were home quarantined but after they tested positive, they were admitted in the isolation ward of Sir Takhtasinji General Hospital in Bhavnagar.

Surat

In Surat, a 61-year-old woman, with no travel history, tested positive.

Admitted on Friday in Mahavir hospital over cold and cough complications as a suspected patient, the woman tested positive on Saturday. Deputy Health commissioner of SMC, Dr. Ashish naik said, “We are trying to find out how she had been infected by coronavirus. The patient’s family members had been medically screened and had been advised for home quarantine.”

In Surat city, a total of 187 suspected patients had come up out of which 11 had been tested positive. The test reports of five are pending, while one patient had died.

Recoveries

Gandhinagar reported recovery and discharge of two relatives of a Dubai-returned 27-year old man including his 81-year-old grandmother, who had comorbidity of diabetes too, and his 23-year old wife.

Though Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi declared discharge of a 49-year-old man, father of the 27-year old man from Gandhinagar, district collector Kuldeep Arya said that he tested positive in the second test in the 24-hour span and thus continues to be hospitalised.

Vadodara too saw two patients being discharged. A 29-year-old woman, who is in advanced pregnancy was discharged and will be home quarantined for 14 days as per protocol. She is the daughter-in-law of the 52-year-old COVID-19 patient who passed away on April 2. The deceased’s 52-year old Wife too was discharged later in the evening, after testing negative in two consecutive samples.

