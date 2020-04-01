Gujarat: 13 from Bhavnagar and Botad travelled for Nizamuddin meet

On March 26, a 70-year-old man died of COVID-19 and on tracing his contact, the health authorities found he had attended the Delhi meet. On March 26, a 70-year-old man died of COVID-19 and on tracing his contact, the health authorities found he had attended the Delhi meet.

The Bhavnagar and Botad district police has identified at least 13 persons from Bhavnagar and Botad who attended a gathering of almost 4,000 people at Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, on March 10.

According to Deputy Inspector General Bhavangar range, Ashok Kumar Yadav, “Thirteen persons from Bhavanagar and four from Botad had travelled to Delhi. Of the 13, one died while five were shifted to a quarantine facility on March 26. The remaining have been home-quarantined as of know but will be shifted to an institutional facility soon,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

On March 26, a 70-year-old man died of COVID-19 and on tracing his contact, the health authorities found he had attended the Delhi meet. Asked about the numbers likely to have attended the meet at Nizamuddin West, Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said, “Its cognisance has been taken at the CM’s level. We have appointed DCP (Crime) Deepan Bhadran and a superintendent of police (Anti Terrorist Squad) to investigate the matter. Prime facie, we have come to know that a few people from Bhavnagar had attended the event.”

Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers confirmed about six persons, including the 70-year-old man who died on March 26, having travelled to Delhi to attend the Nizamuddin meet.

“Six persons from the city attended the Nizamuddin gathering on March 10. Four of them left for Delhi by train on March 9, while the 70-year-old man and a maulvi from the city flew to Delhi the next day. After attending the event, all six of them returned by air on March 11,” Dr RK Sinha, medical officer of health BMC told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

“After the 70-year-old man died, we investigated his travel history and came to know that besides him, five other men had also travelled to Delhi. Therefore, we have shifted the maulvi and the four others to an institutional quarantine facility,” Sinha added. He clarified that four persons from Bhavnagar city who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday were not part of the group that travelled to Delhi.

