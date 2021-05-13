Gujarat: 13 arrested for organising farmhouse party, flouting Covid norms

We had received a tip-off that a group of persons had arrived in two- and four-wheelers at the farmhouse.

Thirteen people were arrested in Anand district Wednesday for allegedly organising a get-together at a farmhouse, with illicit alcohol and using a disc jockey (DJ) system while flouting Covid-19-related protocol and the night curfew, police said. The accused were nabbed after a raid on Royal Farm House at a village in Anklav Taluka around Tuesday midnight.

“We had received a tip-off that a group of persons had arrived in two- and four-wheelers at the farmhouse. During the raid we found several illicit bottles of IMFL and beer and a DJ music system. The organisers had not sought any police permission and were also not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. Nine of the accused are men and others women, all belonging to Ahmedabad and Vadodara,” PK Sodha, police sub-inspector of Anklav police station said.

They have been arrested under IPC sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, 269 for negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease and sections of the Prohibition Act and Disaster Management Act.