Gujarat: 12 years after two boys were killed in firing, two absconding accused held

A case of murder, attempt to murder and rioting was lodged at Sabarmati police station.

Twelve years after two minor boys were killed in a firing incident in Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad during a turf war between two groups of street vendors, the Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested two absconding accused from Surat on Wednesday.

According to officials of Ahmedabad DCB, on the night of November 22, 2009, Ahmedabad resident Ramavtar Prajapati was returning home from Ahmedabad airport area with his four brothers-in-law in an autorickshaw when a group of men in two auto rickshaws intercepted them at Prabodh Rawal bridge area near 132-foot road in Ahmedabad.

The accused fired indiscriminately at Prajapati and four others in the autorickshaw and attacked them with hockey sticks and iron rods. Accoordign to police, Shrikant Prajapati (16) and Mukesh Prajapati (17) who were in the autorickshaw died, while three others were injured. A case of murder, attempt to murder and rioting was lodged at Sabarmati police station.

“Both the accused and victim groups hail from Dholpur in Rajasthan and they were employed as street vendors outside the Ahmedabad airport. Due to a turf war between the two groups, the attack was orchestrated by 15 persons of a group from Dholpur,” said an officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

Three accused — Santosh Kushwah, Suraj Kushwah and Bhura Singh Kushwah — were arrested, while others were absconding. “Recently, we received a tip-off that two more accused — Bablu Kushwah (30) and Ram Singh Kushwah (30), both from Dholpur, had arrived in Surat. We arrested them Wednesday,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.