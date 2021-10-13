Gujarat: 12 officials transferred, contractual tenures of two secys ended

The Gujarat government on Tuesday transferred 12 junior officials and brought to an end the contractual appointment of two secretaries of Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar department.

The General Administration Department ended the contractual appointment of MK Jadav, secretary (water resources), Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar department with immediate effect. KA Patel, special secretary (water Resources) from the same department has been appointed in his place.

Similarly, the term of contractual appointment of MP Raval, Special secretary (Saurashtra Region), Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar department has been terminated with immediate effect.

The other 12 officials who were transferred include chief engineers of roads and building department, urban development and urban housing department and Gujarat Urban Development Mission. Among them is HC Modi, chief engineer and managing director of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation, one of the loss-making entities of the state government. Modi will now function as chief engineer (national highway) in the roads and buildings department.

YM Chavda, chief engineer (world bank), project implementation unit at Gandhinagar, has been transferred as chief engineer and additional secretary in roads and building department.