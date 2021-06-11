Gujarat: 12 booked for violating Covid rules to celebrate birthday

The accused have been booked for violation of prohibitory orders and for endangering lives by an act that could lead to spread of disease.

Wadi police station in Vadodara city on Thursday booked 12 persons for allegedly violating the Covid-19 protocols and night curfew in order to celebrate a birthday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night during the curfew hours when CCTV cameras spotted a group of youth gathering in a bylane of the Panigate area of the city. Later, a purported video of the incident also went viral where the group of youth is seen celebrating the birthday of one of the accused, who is cutting a birthday cake with a sword.

Officials of the Wadi police station said that the patrol team had rushed to the spot on Wednesday night after receiving information of the gathering but the mob had dispersed before the police team could nab anyone. “The probe is on with CCTV footage being examined to identify the accused. Some 12 persons have already been identified and will be nabbed soon,” said an officer, adding that close to 40 people had gathered for the celebration and even brought a box of the cake for the midnight celebration of the birthday of their ‘friend’.

