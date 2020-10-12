Gujarat: 1,181 cases reported, 9 die of Covid in a day

Surat reported 261 new cases - 176 from city and 85 from rural areas - and three deaths. With this, the total cases in Surat have reached 32,199 and 796 deaths. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 1,181 fresh cases of coronavirus and nine deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,51,877 and toll to 3,594.

While Ahmedabad reported most deaths, Surat reported the highest number of fresh cases on a single day.

Surat reported 261 new cases – 176 from city and 85 from rural areas – and three deaths. With this, the total cases in Surat have reached 32,199 and 796 deaths.

Ahmedabad reported 189 fresh cases – 168 from municipal areas and 21 from rural areas. The total number of cases in Ahmedabad has touched 37,926 and 1,849 deaths.

Among the nine deaths reported on Sunday, one each was reported from cities of Vadodara and Rajkot. While Vadodara reported 129 cases, Rajkot followed with 123 fresh cases. The total cases in Vadodara have reached 13,270 and Rajkot 11,484.

During Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s testing drive at the Kalupur railway station on Sunday, not a single positive case was detected from 306 passengers of Muzaffarpur Express train.

Of over 565 passengers of Rajdhani Express, five tested positive for coronavirus. Of 546 passengers of Howrah Express, seven tested positive. Of these, five were admitted to Covid Care centre at Sabarmati and remaining seven were home quarantined.

With the gradual reduction in the number of micro containment zones declared by AMC each week, only two areas were micro contained on Sunday. Both in the western parts of the city, blocks of residential apartment in Juna Vadaj (West) and Chandlodiya (North West) were declared as micro containment in the city.

