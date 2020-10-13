Gujarat: 1,169 fresh Covid cases, eight deaths in a day

Among districts with municipal corporation limits, Bhavnagar has shown a steady decline. From reporting 50-odd cases each day in the third week of September, the district reported 15 new cases on Monday. (Representational)

With over 1.53 lakh coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat till date, the state witnessed 1,169 fresh cases and eight deaths on Monday, the least in over one-and-a-half months since August 24. Overall, over 1,400 patients were reported as discharged across the state.

Ahmedabad has now crossed 38,000 cases, with 184 persons testing positive on Monday, even as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation presently has about 150 areas designated as micro containment zones. Meanwhile, of the 1,891 arriving passengers at the Kalupur railway station in the city on Monday, seven tested positive. This marked one of the least test positivity rates at the site in several weeks.

Among districts with municipal corporation limits, Bhavnagar has shown a steady decline. From reporting 50-odd cases each day in the third week of September, the district reported 15 new cases on Monday.

