Gujarat: 1,161 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in state; nine die

Ahmedabad reported two new fatalities while adding over 160 new cases from its city limits.

Across the state, 1,161 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday even as nine persons succumbed to the viral infection, including three who died in Rajkot. Ahmedabad has now reported over 39,000 Covid-19 cases till date.

Ahmedabad reported two new fatalities while adding over 160 new cases from its city limits. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation added seven new residential blocks as micro containment zones, taking the total of such restricted access areas in the city to 103. Tapi did not report any fresh cases on Saturday, for the first time since August 1. Dang, too, did not report a single case.

Of the nearly 14,500 patients currently undergoing treatment across the state, Ahmedabad has 3,481 active patients and Vadodara has another 2,091 patients.

