Gujarat: 1,120 Covid new cases; lowest since March 17

Gujarat on Friday reported 1,120 new Covid-19 case, the lowest daily surge since March 17. Daily fatality due to the infection is, however, yet to drop to pre-second wave levels, with 16 succumbing to Covid-19 Friday.

As many as 412 other patients ae on ventilators, across the state, as per the daily health bulletin.

A total of 2.75 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a single day, including over 4,400 first doses given to healthcare workers and frontline workers, and another 4,400 second doses given to both the categories combined.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has managed to fully immunise around six per cent of its 60 lakh population and has administered over 16 lakh first doses.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has recorded 50 per cent vaccination for the first dose of the age group of 18 to 44, with 3.14 lakh people being vaccinated as against the target of 6.28 lakhs so far. In the age group of 45 to 60, the VMC has achieved 100.28 per cent first dose vaccinations while the second dose is 17.72 per cent so far.

The VMC, which will begin the second dose of Covaxin shots for the age group of 18 to 44 from June 8, is yet to receive the stock of the vaccination.

Dr Devesh Patel, VMC Medical Officer for Health, says that the stock is expected to arrive in time.

The VMC has administered a total of 9.24 lakh doses so far since January, and seen a wastage of 0.4%, Patel said. “Our wastage is low because we have handed down instructions at all vaccination centres to break open a vial of ten doses only when ten recipients are available. This has significantly reduced wastage. In case there are less than ten persons remaining in the last round of the vaccination, the staff requests them to come the next day. Many people, who understand the situation agree,” Patel said.

Although private hospitals in Vadodara have also begun administering the vaccinations, there are very few takers. “We have seen that many people do not even turn up at the free vaccination centres even after registering themselves and so it is highly unlikely that people will pay the private centres,” Patel said.