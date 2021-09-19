Gujarat: 11-year-old girl suffering from brain tumour made Ahmedabad collector for a day

Flora Asodiya, an eleven-year-old girl suffering from brain tumour, was made the Ahmedabad district collector for a day on Saturday as the authorities stepped forward to fulfil her wish.

Flora, who lives in Sargasan in Gandhinagar, was escorted to the Ahmedabad district collectorate in the official vehicle of collector Sandip Sagale after he was approached by Make a Wish Foundation, an official release from the state government stated. On reaching the office, she was given a guard of honour. Thereafter she was taken to the chamber of the district collector, who allowed Flora to occupy the chair.

“Flora has been suffering from brain tumour for the last seven months. She was good at studies and always wished to become a collector. Make a Wish Foundation informed me about Flora’s wish. I accepted the request and sent my officials to their home,” said the district collector. The girl was also given a Barbie doll set and a tab. The authorities also cut a cake to celebrate her birthday at the office.

During the time spent at the collectorate, Flora also distributed aid under the “Vahali Dikri Yojana” and “Vidva Sahay Yojana” schemes. “Our daughter was always good in studies. She used to say that I want to do something and give others a good life,” her mother Apurva said.