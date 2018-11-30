Gujarat: 11 get life in jail for burning Dalit man alive six years ago

SIX YEARS after a Dalit man was burnt alive over an alleged affair, a special court in Una town of Gir Somnath district on Thursday convicted 11 men from Koli community of murder, criminal conspiracy and committing atrocity, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The court of additional sessions Judge SL Thakker specified that the life imprisonment in the case means imprisonment till death.

Lalji Sarvaiya, a 27-year-old Dalit man of Ankolali village in Una taluka, was killed on September 13, 2012 after the accused set his house on fire and locked it from outside. According to police chargesheet, Sarvaiya had an extramarital affair with the daughter of one of the accused. On September 11, 2012, after the girl left her home, the family of the accused suspected Sarvaiya behind it, and hatched a conspiracy to kill him, said the chargesheet. A day later, the accused, 11 of them, attacked Sarvaiya’s home, beat up the family members and locked the room where Sarvaiya was sleeping.

They later set the house on fire. Sarvaiya died on the spot. After the incident, his family consisting of his wife, parents, four other siblings fled the village.

“The accused’s daughter was traced to a woman shelter home in Bhavnagar. She had told the police that she had fled home to marry Sarvaiya. Though she turned hostile during the trial, her deposition as a witness was in contrast to the statement she had given to police. The court relied on deposition of the eye-witnesses and post-mortem report of the victim,” Mohan Gohel, additional public prosecutor told The Indian Express. The prosecution had demanded capital punishment for the accused.

“We had demanded capital punishment, stating that it was a rarest of the rare case. The court agreed that it indeed was a rarest of the rare case. But the court also took into account the fact that the accused had been in jail since the time of the commission of the offence and took a lenient view. Eventually, it awarded life imprisonment till death. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on each of them. The court ordered that the money shall be paid to the victim’s father,” Gohel added.

All the accused were in judicial custody for the last six years. Their bail pleas had been rejected by a local court and the Gujarat High Court.

Soon after the verdict on Thursday, the 11 convicts were taken into custody by police. Among the convicts are three men from a single family.

In July, 2015, the state government had declared 14 members of the Dalit victim’s family who had survived the attack as displaced and ordered their rehabilitation in Delvada village of Una taluka. The government has allotted them agricultural land and is helping build other facilities.

Lalji’s family expressed satisfaction with the verdict, but added that timely help from the government in rehabilitating them could have healed the wounds early. “While the convicts deserve capital punishment, we agree with the court’s observation that they have already been in jail for a prolonged period and accept the court’s judgment. The verdict by the court has established one more time that judiciary is still alive in the country,” said Piyush Sarvaiya, brother of Lalji.