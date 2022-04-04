Gujarat: 11 booked for ‘torturing’ nurse, ‘abetting’ her suicide

Days after a staff nurse at Mansa Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar allegedly died by suicide at her residence, police booked 11 of her in-laws for allegedly torturing her and abetting the crime, taking into account a handwritten note by the woman.

According to police, the body of nurse Bhumika Chavda (29), a resident of Raj Bungalows in Mansa, was found under mysterious circumstances by a few neighbors of the society. Bhumika is the younger sister of Hardevsinh Chavda, a head constable with sector 21 police station in Gandhinagar, and was married to Rahul Dabhi. The couple had two daughters aged two and three years.

“On March 31 night, my brother-in-law Rahul called me and said that he was away from home and Bhumika was not attending calls. Later, when Rahul asked a neighbour to check his house, when they found Bhumika hanging in one of the rooms,” said Hardevsinh in his complaint.

“After she was rushed to civil hospital in Mansa, doctors declared her brought dead. On April 1, I found a suicide note written by Bhumika in which she has named 11 of her in-laws, excluding her husband Rahul, for mentally and physically torturing her,” he added.

Taking cognisance, police have booked 11 accused, including the parents of Rahul Dabhi, under IPC sections 306 for abetment to suicide and 498a for cruelty against a woman.