Gujarat offers 1,000 hectares of land in Mundra to woo electric car major Tesla

Gujarat is offering an estimated 1,000 hectares of land in Mundra, Kutch district, in order to woo world’s premium electric car maker, Tesla, to the state and set up its ancillary units.

Tesla, which has already held talks with state government, is looking at Gujarat and Karnataka to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing or assembling unit.

“They are undecided if they should come to a far away place in Gujarat, or dig deep in Bengaluru. There is little or no social life in Gujarat, while it is not so in Bengaluru. They are trying to negotiate with both Gujarat and Karnataka governments,” a senior government official in Gujarat told The Indian Express.

On January 8, the electric vehicle manufacturer set up Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited in India, with its registered office in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government is also trying to get Tesla set up a manufacturing unit in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted on January 12 this year that Tesla would set up a research and development unit in Karnataka but he later deleted the tweet. In February, the CM put out a statement that Tesla would open its electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka. Yediurappa mentioned Tesla following the announcement of the creation of an industrial corridor at Tumakuru, around 60 km from Bengaluru, at a cost of Rs 7,725 crore to generate 2.8 lakh jobs.

“Karnataka will lead India’s journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best,” Yediyurappa said shortly after Tesla registered itself with the registrar of companies with a Bengaluru address.

Gujarat has offered land both inside and outside Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra. “We have told them that land will not be an issue. However, they are yet to decide whether the new unit in India will be a pure export unit or a mix of both,” the official added. APSEZ operates the largest commercial port and SEZ at Mundra.

According to official sources, the Gujarat government is trying to create an electric vehicle hub in Mundra and, therefore, has also proposed to allocate land for ancillary units that would accompany Tesla. This includes land for a electric vehicle battery manufacturing unit and other component manufacturers.

The company is, however, yet to provide a list of demands and requirements to the state government for setting up the project. “Land in Gujarat is much cheaper compared to Bengaluru, but there is a paucity of trained manpower and in far-flung places such as Mundra, it is difficult to invite Fortune 500 companies,” the official added.

Founded in the 1640s, Mundra shot to prominence only in early 2000 when Adani Group began developing a port and SEZ there. Mundra town, adjacent to the SEZ, has a population of around 40,000 and is located 340 kilometres from Ahmedabad, which is the biggest city in Gujarat.

In January 2021, the electric vehicle manufacturer set up Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd in India and registered an office in Bengaluru. Tesla will not be the first electric vehicle player in Gujarat. Tata Motors is already manufacturing electric vehicles at its plant in Sanand near Ahmedabad. The company has been manufacturing Tata Tigor EV since 2017.

Documents submitted by the firm to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) Bengaluru, show that the company will “import, distribute, sell, service, maintain and repair electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment, energy generation systems and equipment, including solar panels, solar electrical system…”

The company has said it may “carry on the business of manufacture, sale, export, service and promotion of electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment…” among others.

With an authorised share capital of Rs 15,00,000, the company has two shareholders — Tesla International BV, holding 9,990 shares, represented by Herpert Egbertus Van Dijk, the MD of Tesla International BV, and Tesla Motors Netherlands BV, which holds 10 shares and is represented by Stephan William Werkman, MD of Tesla Motors Netherlands.

Last week, to help create and sustain an electric vehicle ecosystem in Gujarat, the Vijay Rupani government announced the Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, that subsidises purchase of electric vehicles and also provides setting up of necessary charging infrastructure.