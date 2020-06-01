Gujarat: 10 special trains to not stop at Maninagar and Sabarmati

According to officials, all 10 pairs of train will now operate only from Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. (Representational) According to officials, all 10 pairs of train will now operate only from Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

The Western Railways said that the 10 pairs of special trains to be run from Ahmedabad from Monday will not stop at Sabarmati and Maninagar railway stations. According to officials, all 10 pairs of train will now operate only from Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

According to Ahmedabad division (WR) public relations officer Pradeep Sharma, said, “The ten pairs of train running from June 1 won’t have stoppage at Sabarmati and Maninagar railway station including the train scheduled to run from Sabarmati railway station to New Delhi which will now run from Kalupur station.”

The 10 trains are — train number 02934/3 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, 02917/8 Ahmedabad-Hazrat Nizamuddin, 02957/9 Ahmedabad-New Delhi , 02915/6 Ahmedabad-Delhi, 09165 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga, 09167/8 Ahmedabad- Varanasi , 02947/8 Ahmedabad-Patna , 09083/4 Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur , 09089/90 Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur and 02833/34 Ahmedabad-Howrah.

