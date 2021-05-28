Gujarat: 10 new districts will get cyber crime police stations, says Pradipsinh Jadeja

State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Thursday announced that new cyber crime police stations will be set up in 10 districts of the state in an effort to strengthen their fight against cyber criminals targeting citizens of Gujarat.

According to a statement released by Jadeja’s office, “to prevent and investigate incidents of cyber crime, currently one cyber crime police station is at state Gujarat CID Crime department in Gandhinagar. Additionally, one Cyber Crime PS in each of the four police commissionerates of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot and one each in nine police ranges of Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Surat, Vadodara, Border Range, Panchmahal-Godhra, Ahmedabad and Junagadh are there. Permission for setting up Cyber Crime police stations in 10 districts — Anand, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Bharuch, Valsad, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Amreli, Kutch Gandhidham and Banaskantha has been approved and as many as 218 posts in these police stations will also be filled.”

“Currently, five projects under Cyber Crime has been initiated by the state government, including Cyber Aashvast, Incident Response Unit, Anti Cyber Bullying Unit and Cyber Crime Prevention Unit and Cyber Security Lab. Till now, the incident response unit has returned as much as Rs 18.11 crore into the bank accounts of the 8,328 victims. The anti cyber bullying unit has responded and resolved complaints of 4,109 people. The Cyber Crime Prevention Unit has blocked phishing messages on 7,23,939 persons.”