Gujarat: 10 members of a family seek nod for euthanasia

Ten members of a family in Kalol on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Panchmahal district collector seeking euthanasia alleging harassment by money lenders as the reason.

In the memorandum, submitted by Girdhar Kudia on behalf of his wife, four sons and their wives, he has claimed that Jitendra Jaswani and Iqbalsha Diwan had lent Rs 30 lakh to his eldest son, Pankaj, at the time of demonetisation in 2016. However, Pankaj did not return the money and has been absconding since November 2017.

Kudia has alleged that with Pankaj missing, the money lenders are now demanding the money — Rs 1 crore — with a 30 per cent interest per month.

According to the memorandum, Girdhar lived with four of his sons in Kalol, while Pankaj lived with his wife and two children — daughter (6) and son (3) separately and ran a garments business.

After Pankaj went missing, Girdhar filed a complaint at Kalol police station but he remains untraceable.

“Between December 9, 2017, and January 1, 2018, Jaswani and Diwan with eight of their aides, including five women, who were carrying sharp weapons, forced themselves inside our house and told me about the loan (taken by Pankaj). They said that with a 30 per cent interest per month, the amount was now Rs 1 crore. They claimed that the house and Pankaj’s shop now belonged to them. They looted valuables from the house and threatened to kill us. We submitted a complaint against the eight persons at the Kalol police station on January 18 but an FIR has not been filed yet,” Girdhar stated.

Seeking permission for euthanasia for the family, Girdhar stated that after their deaths, the family would want the government to look after the children. Apart from Pankaj’s children, there are five other children in the family.

“We have asked the SP to look into the matter and take the necessary actions. We have assured the family of complete support in our capacity,” Additional District Collector M L Nalvaya Nalvaya said.

However, Kudia has alleged that the police has been inactive in the case so far. “The police are favouring the money lenders because they are well off while we, on the other hand, are from the backward caste and are poor,” the memorandum claimed.

Panchmahals SP Rajendra Chudasma refuted the allegations saying, “We are investigating the allegations against the money lenders. From the details, the issue is not as grave as is being portrayed. That the accused had demanded their money back is true. But we will look into all the allegations. We will provide security to the family so they do not take any extreme steps. There have been allegations that the family sold the shop in question.”

