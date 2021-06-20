Gujarat: 10 held over murder of cow vigilante in Valsad

Valsad police learnt that the cattle were from Barsol village and it was loaded in the Eicher tempo and was on its way to Bhiwandi in Maharashtra

As many as 10 people were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of the self-styled cow vigilante and former VHP president of Dharampur taluka in Valsad district.

According to police, Hardik Kansara (29) was killed Friday morning after a tempo loaded with cattle allegedly ran over him.

Kansara, accompanied by two other self-styled gau rakshaks – Akash Jani and Vimal Bharwad – was on “watch” at Bam Creek bridge on the Dharampur-Valsad road following a lead that a tempo carrying cattle would pass by, early Friday.

Kansara parked a truck in the centre of the road to waylay the said tempo. The tempo driver allegedly drove the vehicle over Kansara who was standing near the parked truck injuring him severely and abandoned the vehicle farther down the road and escaped.

Kansara is the nephew of Valsad district BJP president Hemant Kansara.

Valsad police claimed the accused are part of an inter-state racket transporting cattle.

The arrested persons include Asgar alias Makadiya Ansari, tempo driver, Javed Shaikh, Jamil Shaikh and Khalil Shaikh, all residents of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. The other accused are local residents of Navsari, identified as Ansar Shaikh, of Atul village, Ali Murad Alisar and Hasan Alisar, both residents of Vankal village, Dharmesh Ahir, Kamlesh Ahir and Jayesh Ahir, all residents of Barsol village in Dharampur taluka.

Valsad District Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala told The Sunday Express, “All the 10 arrested were charged under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). It is a well-organized network supplying cattle from Valsad to Bhiwandi and other places in Maharashtra. There are few others who are absconding and we will trace them.”