Gujarat: 1 held for putting up ‘anti-RSS graffiti’

Two days after an anti-RSS graffiti emerged on the wall of the civil hospital compound in Surat, a 24-year-old property broker was arrested Tuesday night for putting it up, allegedly being influenced by hate videos on social media.

The Surat Crime Branch arrested the man, identified as Shaikh Shoeb, from Shahpore area in Surat on Tuesday night. He confessed to have painted the message that was spotted by some passerby on August 15 and was shared on social media, following which right wing leaders reached the spot and demanded the arrest of the culprit.

Personnel from Athwalines police station got the wall repainted and sub-inspector MB Chauhan lodged a complaint against an unknown person under IPC sections 153 9(A) (1) for promoting enmity among different groups, on the grounds of religion, caste, race, place of birth etc., and 505 (1) (c) for inciting any class or community of persons, to commit an offence.

Assistant commissioner of police NS Desai said, “The accused confessed to have done it as a sign of protest after watching anti-Muslim videos on social media. We suspect that there might be others also involved. His father is bedridden while his elder brother works in a travel firm. He has studied till Class 12.”